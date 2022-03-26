Britney Spears Says This Controversial Show Has Been ‘Like Meditation’ For Her & ‘Put a Huge Smile On Her Face’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since her conservatorship battle ended, Britney Spears has been very transparent about her mental health, daily life — and even what she’s been loving lately. In a recent Instagram post, Spears revealed that she’s been obsessing over the hit series Euphoria because it’s been amazing for her mental health.

On March 25, Spears posted a 15-second clip to her Instagram of her new favorite show. She posted it with the caption, raving about the hit HBO series, saying, “For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyway !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy … stillness … yoga… monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE … YES you know THOSE !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING !!!!!”

In the clip, we see half a scene from the first season of Euphoria with leading ladies Zendaya and Hunter Schaefer shooting a man on fire.

Fans quickly commented on how excited they were that their idol is also a fan of the show, with people saying things like “Britney being a Euphoria fan… ok, MIND-BLOWING” and “we love a queen with taste.”

According to US Weekly, other stars love the HBO show just as much, including Megan Fox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lizzo, and even Reese Witherspoon — and now Spears is on the list!

Not only do we love the fact that Spears is being so open about mental health, especially during mental health week, but we love that she’s finding activities and outlets for her self-care routine.

Euphoria is a teen-drama reboot available on HBO Max that follows a group of troubled teenagers as they navigate identity, trauma, relationships, and high school. The show stars Zendaya, Hunter Schaefer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, and Sydney Sweeney, to name a few. Almost instantly, the show earned a cult following, praising it for its honest portrayal of addiction and identity crisis. But, it’s also been deemed controversial with many claiming the show glamorizes drug use and mental disorders.

As we said, we love that Spears is finding her own self-care routine, from binging hit shows to dancing her heart out. Now, we’re patiently waiting for another glimpse into her ever-so-fabulous self-care routine.

Euphoria on HBO Max $9.99/ month for Subscription Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.

