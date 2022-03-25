Iris Apatow Describing Her Parents’ Wonderful, Inspiring Marriage Will Make You Emotional

Iris Apatow is still going strong in her relationship with Kate Hudson’s son, Ryder Robinson, and there’s one particular pair she looks up to as the ultimate couple goals: her parents, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. The 19-year-old actress shared with Drew Barrymore why their healthy marriage works so well.

“They are very much so what I look for in my love life because they’ll just sit together for like four hours just talking and I’m like, ‘Wow, what are you guys talking about?’ ” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday. Iris revealed that after almost 25 years together, Judd and Leslie “still make each other laugh that hard and be best friends with each other.” That’s what she aspires to have in her young romance with Robinson. “Seeing what can be healthy is really nice. It’s very, very refreshing. He makes me very happy. I love him a lot,” she added.

Iris’ parents met in 1996 when Mann auditioned for The Cable Guy, which was written by Judd. It was love at first sight for the director. ” ‘There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,’ ” he recalled in a 2012 interview with ELLE. “I had a soul connection instantly. I meant it. That’s why I remember it.” It wasn’t exactly a mutual feeling for Mann, who took some time to get to know her future husband on the first date. After a homemade dinner of “spaghetti with Ragu sauce and Wonder bread with Fleischmann’s margarine” and a basketball game, lightning struck her, too.

“My previous boyfriend was really mean. And I thought, [Judd’s] nice. This is the type of person I should be with,” she reminisced. “And then we made out after the game.” And lucky for Iris, she has a great role-model marriage to judge how well her dates are treating her — the Apatows are the real deal.

