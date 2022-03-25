President Biden’s Granddaughters Finnegan & Naomi Posed For Glamorous Photos at This NYC Fashion Event

It looks like President Joe Biden’s granddaughters are ready for their closeup! Naomi and Finnegan Biden, the daughters of Hunter Biden, hit the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday looking quite glamorous in their chic black and white outfits.

Naomi, 28, attended the event with fiancé Peter Neal and younger sister Finnegan, 22 — and it appears they coordinated their outfits together. Wearing a sleek white tuxedo, Naomi opted for a silver clutch and heels to add a little sparkle to her outfit. Finnegan chose a black pantsuit with gold buttons and a black blazer around her shoulders, and she swept her hair up in a soft bun with wisps framing her face. Neal tied in the two outfits by adding a very dapper white handkerchief with black edging to his black suit.

Peter Neal, Naomi Biden , Finnegan Biden Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

The photo session didn’t just end with the red carpet, Naomi posted a sophisticated black-and-white image with Finnegan in the bathroom, showing off their serious reflections. The Biden clan is notoriously tight, and they put family over everything, including celebrating holidays like St. Patrick’s Day together, which is where we last saw Naomi. The lawyer sometimes shares voicemails from her grandfather to show off the sweet, personal side to him. In 2020, she posted this loving message from him on social media, via CNN, “Hey Naomi, it’s Pop. I just called to say I love you. We just landed in Iowa. When you get a chance let me know where you are. Get home alright, OK?”

Despite their grandfather’s big job at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it’s nice to see how bonded the family is. And now that Joe is firmly settled into the White House, it looks like his grandkids are stepping into the spotlight with him.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.