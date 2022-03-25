Christina Milian & Her Mini-Me Daughter Violet Stole the Show at This Disney Red Carpet

Christina Milian showed up at the red-carpet premiere of Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) looking fabulous on Thursday night, but it was her 12-year-old daughter, Violet Madison Nash, who stole the show. The tween was all ready to step into the limelight just like her mom.

Milian wore a stunning pink-fringe flapper dress with sparkly pink shoes and just a hint of bling in her diamond-drop earrings. To complement her mother, Violet wore an adorable green-tweed romper with a bright pink blazer on top, and also added a splash of blue, green and pink with her platform sneakers. They were the hit of the red carpet as they held hands and snuggled in closely for the photographers — we can tell they share a close bond and that same sweet smile.

Christina Milian, Violet Madison Nash Sipa via AP Images.

The 40-year-old singer’s oldest child is from her short-lived marriage to The-Dream. The couple split only three months after their 2009 wedding, but the divorce wasn’t finalized until 2011. Milian is also mom to sons Isaiah, 2, and Kenna, 11 months, from her marriage to French singer Matt Pokora. Even though there was so much going on in the world with the pandemic, Milian called the lockdown period “one of [her] best years.” It gave her the time with her family that she needed to connect and wind down a bit.

“It’s weird to say that, but being home, I’ve been able to do a lot more with my children,” she said to Yahoo. “Work-wise, things have been good. I got to do a lot from home… and had more hours at home to spend time with my daughter.” Now that the world is opening back up, it’s pretty easy to see that Violet is ready for her closeup — Hollywood better watch out!

