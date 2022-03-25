Gwen Stefani’s Bare Ring Finger Raised Some Questions on Her Recent Late-Night Appearance

On Thursday night, Gwen Stefani gave Jimmy Kimmel a scare when she showed up to his late-night talk show without her wedding ring. Is there trouble in paradise between her and Blake Shelton? Nope, it was just a simple mistake which the “Hollaback Girl” singer embarrassingly explained to him at the start of her appearance.

“I forgot to wear my ring. It’s like the first time!” Stefani laughed “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner, so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is and then hello empty finger.’ ” So, she had good intentions, but in the rush to get ready, the ring didn’t make it back on her finger. What’s hilarious about the situation is that she had multiple rings on both hands, so it was just her ring finger that was naked.

She apologized to Shelton and gushed about their relationship, “I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.” Her husband has also been bragging about her in recent interviews remarking about the timing of how they met when he was at the darkest point in his life after divorcing Miranda Lambert. “I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom,” The Voice judge explained. “It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like.”

Stefani and Shelton seem to be on a permanent honeymoon — and it’s a wonderful thing for both of them to rediscover love again after brutal divorces. So, don’t get too worried the next time Stefani is without her ring, it’s probably just being cleaned.

