Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old.

Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in Hollywood, which has been her goal since she was a teen. In high school, she interned at the Weinstein Company and on HBO’s Girls, plus she was a production assistant on Halle Berry’s show, Extant, in college. Donald promised that Malia is “gonna have really good things coming soon” because “her writing style is great.”

Donald’s brother and co-writer, Stephen Glover, agrees with that assessment saying her “unique perspective” is what makes her talent so special. “Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas,” he said. The brothers aren’t giving Malia any special treatment just because she happens to be related to Barack. “Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings,” Stephen joked before getting serious about how her co-workers interact with her. “We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter.” But that doesn’t seem to be a problem at all for the ” very down to earth, and cool” young writer.

And that’s perfectly fine for Malia, who stays out of the limelight as much as possible. She has a job to do in an industry she aspired to work in for years — it doesn’t sound like she’s going to mess up the opportunity at all.

