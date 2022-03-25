The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Is Getting A Netflix Adaptation — & The Novel’s On Sale for Less Than $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen, we’re always down for a book-to-movie or book-to-series adaptation. Some of our favorite reads are already getting the coveted screen adaptation, including Where The Crawdads Sing, which is being produced by Reese Witherspoon years after the actress chose the title for her book club. Now, a bestselling novel that’s sat atop Amazon’s bestseller list for weeks and weeks is on its way to Netflix. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid is getting the screen treatment too — and you can snag a copy of the novel for less than $10 right now, before the movie version gets underway.

There’s a reason why Reid’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo skyrocketed to New York Times Bestseller status. The novel is rife with drama and twists, adding a dash of fascination with Old Hollywood. Not yet convinced? Ok, let’s break down this plot: Evelyn Hugo has long been a reclusive Hollywood star from the ’50s, whose career faded out by the ’80s. She remains a mystery, until she decides to share her life’s story with writer Monique Grant.

But Monique is at a bit of a crossroads herself. Her husband left her, and her work has all but stalled. When Monique finally sits down with Evelyn, she comes to find they have a deeper connection than she realized. Evelyn dispels all the gossip, myths, and stories about her love life — including the seven husbands she married along the way. Once Evelyn’s story reaches a pivotal point, Monique learns their lives are far more intertwined than she realized.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix adaptation will be a feature length film helmed by Liz Tigelaar — showrunner, creator, and executive producer of Little Fires Everywhere. Tigelaar is set to write the adaptation, and with such projects as Little Fires Everywhere already on her résumé, we have no doubt this iteration will brim with drama and intrigue. We don’t know about you, but we’re already dream-casting this adaptation. Before production gets officially underway, get your copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo now.

