Kerry Washington Did a Picture-Perfect Recreation of the Bikini Scene in Legally Blonde

We love genuine celebrity friendships, especially ones that lead to epic birthday tributes. Kerry Washington decided to channel her inner Elle Woods and honor Reese Witherspoon on her 46th birthday in the most Legally Blonde way possible.

Using footage from Elle’s Harvard University video essay, Washington donned a sequined turquoise bikini, jumped on a pink pool float and gazed up to the camera with her best Ivy League look. (See the video HERE.) While the side-by-side clips of Witherspoon and Washington played, the ultimate Legally Blonde song, “Perfect Day” by Hoku, accompanied the video. The former Scandal star joked in the caption, “Deleted scenes from #LittleFiresEverywhere JK!!!!!” Just me channeling my inner Elle Woods in honor of the birthday girl and the biggest ray of sunshine @reesewitherspoon. I love you to the moon and back RW!!!!”

There’s no word yet on what Witherspoon thinks of co-star’s bikini recreation, but this isn’t the first time Washington has praised her friend. In October 2020, she told Entertainment Tonight that Little Fires Everywhere would not be their last project together. “Reese and I, we just adore each other and really loved working together,” she said. “So, we have a few other projects in the works and we’ll continue to move those along.”

We are hoping this Legally Blonde birthday celebration inspires Witherspoon to do honor Washington with a Shonda Rhimes moment from Scandal. We are already picturing a goblet of red wine, a ginormous bowl of popcorn and Witherspoon screaming into the phone at Fitz. We will be counting the days (more like 10 months) for Washington’s birthday to roll around again.

