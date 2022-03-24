April Love Geary Shared Some Strong Words About Why She Won’t Sign a Robin Thicke Prenup

April Love Geary has been engaged to singer Robin Thicke since 2018, and together, they have three children, daughters Mia, 4, and Lola, 3, and son Luca, 1. Even though they aren’t married yet, the model has a strong opinion about signing a prenuptial agreement before they walk down the aisle.

The 27-year-old influencer responded to a fan’s question about the legal document while doing a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. A follower asked, “Does Robin want a prenup before marriage?” She had a pretty straightforward response, saying, “I don’t know, but I’m not signing one,” via Page Six. So, the topic doesn’t seem to be a high priority for either of them, and that’s OK — what works for one celebrity doesn’t necessarily work for another Hollywood star.

But Geary dove a bit deeper in her answer to explain why she feels this way, adding, “He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest bitch on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash.” We love Geary’s confidence in this matter, but we have to believe a divorce lawyer and a business manager might have differing opinions from hers. While it doesn’t stop the prenuptial agreement from being contested (think Brandon Blackstock in his divorce from Kelly Clarkson), it’s there to protect the star’s assets should things go south.

Thicke is estimated to be worth around $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, so he does have a substantial fortune. But as long as he and Geary are on the same page about a prenup before they tie the knot, that is all that matters.

