Prince William’s Speech Condemning Slavery in Jamaica Still Took Care Not to Tarnish the Royal Family Name

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean has been fraught with controversy from the beginning. It certainly wasn’t the visit they were expecting, but the Duke of Cambridge finally addressed the awkward uncomfortableness that has been following throughout their royal trip.
On Wednesday evening, at a dinner hosted by Jamaica’s Governor General Patrick Allen, William condemned slavery in his speech. Mentioning Prince Charles’ words from last November, he agreed with his dad that “the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.” William added, “I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened.” He also took the time to indirectly address Jamaica’s intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state and become an independent republic.
William and Kate’s visit to Jamaica was best summed up by the country’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, “They are our guests, and we will make them feel at home, but it’s not going to move our focus from the fact that an injustice was done to our ancestors, we seek reparations and we are focused on achieving that.” The citizens of Jamaica hope the couple enjoys their time on the island, but one condemnation speech is not going to stop them from seeking independence from a troubled past.
