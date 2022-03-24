Meghan Markle’s First Podcast Teaser Reveals She’s Going Back to Her Passions From Childhood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We knew this day was coming, and now it’s finally here. After months and months of anticipation, Meghan Markle finally announced her inaugural podcast under Archewell Audio. The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast was a long time coming, and will finally make it to the airwaves on Spotify this summer. And the teaser for the podcast, entitled Archetypes, highlights one of Meghan’s long-held interests.

The teaser for Archetypes, which was released today on Spotify, features a series of sound bites from various interviews, scrutinizing the language used to describe and stereotype women. “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Meghan’s voiceover interjects. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

Those are exactly the questions the Duchess of Sussex hopes to answer. “This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” the mom of two continues. “I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.” You can listen to the audio clip above in full.

We’re not at all surprised this is the path Meghan is choosing to travel for her first solo podcast with Archewell Audio. After all, the Duchess of Sussex has a long history of speaking out for women’s equality, dating all the way back to when she was roughly 11 years old and wrote to Procter & Gamble, asking them to change a commercial that insinuated women were the only ones “fighting greasy pots and pans” in the kitchen. The company changed the language to be gender-neutral — saying, “people are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

Since that tender age, Meghan has not once backed down from her beliefs, and has held steadfast to her convictions. Now that she and Prince Harry have taken a step back from the royal family, Meghan has used her platform to highlight parental leave for American families, and more causes near and dear to her heart. We’re looking forward to seeing what Meghan uncovers in her forthcoming podcast.

