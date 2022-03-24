Blake Shelton Remembers Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ During His Miranda Lambert Divorce

Going through a divorce is difficult for everyone but doing it in the public eye brings an extra set of challenges. Blake Shelton is opening up about his divorce from Miranda Lambert and how Gwen Stefani saved him from the darkest time he had ever experienced.

Shelton shared on Good Dish that having “each other at a very low point in each other’s lives” was the saving grace that he needed at that moment. “I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom,” The Voice judge explained. “It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like.” That’s a pretty big statement since Shelton has, in the past, talked about hitting “rock bottom” in the wake of his divorce from Lambert and not knowing his way out of that.

The fortuitous timing of their divorces and the “Rich Girl” singer joining Shelton on The Voice as a judge that changed everything. “It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time,” Shelton told Sunday Today in 2018. Their chemistry was immediate and not only did the viewers see their spark, but it also became the hot topic of conversation in every interview they did. They thought they were having a “rebound” fling, but it turned out to be so much more.

The musical duo dated for five years before they tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. Since then, his priority is being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, from her marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and the busy schedule that comes with raising the boys. “You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff,” he told People. And now he’s a part of a family of five — something he never expected after his split from Lambert.

