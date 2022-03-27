Here’s How to Watch the Oscars 2022 Live From Anywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves a bit of friendly competition, especially when it comes to award season. More than likely, most viewers haven’t gotten the chance to watch all nominated films and performances. But any devoted movie lover has already picked out their top favorites that they believe should win at the Oscars 2022. The nominees were first announced on February 8th by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, with a psychological Western, Power of the Dog, earning 12 nominations. Other anticipated films up for grabs are Dune, Belfast, King Richard, CODA, Don’t Look Up, and West Side Story. The Oscars will also have an all-female host lineup this year: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer. It’s the first time three women will be presenting the award show together, making it a historic event.

The 94th Academy Awards premieres this Sunday, March 27 on ABC at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The live broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. EST and can also be streamed on abc.com. If you don’t have a cable login and live in the U.S., you can also live stream it on Hulu + Live. Yet if you want to watch it live from anywhere, we’ve gathered alternative options so you don’t have to miss it. For cinema enthusiasts everywhere, tune into the Oscars 2022 ceremony before spoilers beat you to it.

Who’s rumored to win this year?

As mentioned earlier, all bets are on Power of the Dog this year at the Oscars that’s expected to win Best Picture. However, per the New Yorker, the film likely to challenge it is CODA which recently won Best Picture from the Producers Guild Awards. Nonetheless, Power of the Dog is leading the Oscars nominations, giving them a greater chance at victory in some categories. You can stream it now on Netflix to see if it’s worth the accolades. The Western film stars Benedict Cumberbatch who’s no stranger to attending award shows. The multi-award-winning Britsh actor has never won an Oscar, but has been nominated for Best Actor for The Imitation Game in 2014 and now Power of the Dog.

How to watch the 2022 Oscars from outside the US?

If you don’t live in the U.S. but want to catch the Oscars 2022 via streaming, there is a way for you to watch. You can use a VPN, which is a virtual private network. If you live in Europe, for example, you can set your computer’s IP address to a different country, like the United States.

What’s a VPN?

A VPN is a virtual private network. It allows you to change your IP address to make it appear like you are in a different location. In this case, it’ll allow you to watch different country’s streaming selections. For example, Netflix in the U.K. doesn’t have the same TV shows and movies as it does in the United States. If you want to watch the Oscars, but live in France, you can use a VPN.

How does a VPN work?

A VPN provides you a server in which you can log onto before you go to a website, like Peacock or Netflix. It’ll mask your location and make it appear that you’re in the country of the content you’re trying to access. This works across all sorts of streaming services, so you never have to miss or wait for one of your shows to air in the U.S. again.

That’s not all a VPN does, though. If you’re tired of websites tracking your every move when you’re shopping or using social networks, then you would benefit from a VPN. VPNs can keep websites from collecting your data and targeting you with specific ads.

What are the best VPN Services?

You can sign up for free to see if a VPN is right for you.

Express VPN

This is one of the most popular VPN services out there. They offer service in a whopping 94 countries and 160 server locations. And if you have trouble accessing websites, Express VPN has a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot your issues. Express VPN offers a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee and three different plans. If you want to pay for the service monthly it costs $12.95 a month or if you want a year subscription, you can pay $8.95 per month. And if you just want to commit to a 6-month membership, it’ll cost you $9.99 a month.

After you sign up for the free trial, you will need to install it, set up the activation code and then you’ll be ready to start streaming.

NordVPN

NordVPN has been around for 10 years and offers 5200+ NordVPN servers. You can add it to a total of six devices. This service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. For the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.49 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 70% off deal. NordVPN costs $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription and $11.99 per month, if you want a month-to-month subscription.

What former Oscar-winning movies should I watch?

The films that won Best Pictures at the Oscar in the past are all easy to find and watch. If you haven’t seen them already, these Oscar-winning movies include Nomadland, Parasite, Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave, and Argo to name a few. You can discover them on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more to begin your movie marathon.