Jennifer Garner Reportedly Approves of Ben Affleck Building a Future With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be moving full steam ahead toward blending their families together permanently, but there is one person who is making this process very easy for them: Jennifer Garner. As Affleck’s ex-wife, she reportedly is giving the relationship a big thumbs-up and feels that the co-parenting process with their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, is going smoothly because The Tender Bar actor is so blissfully in love.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner and Affleck “get along well” and The Adam Project star “is understanding and supportive” of his rekindled romance with Lopez. After working hard for years to support her ex-husband’s sobriety journey, Garner is happy he’s “doing well all-around.” The insider added, “She just wants what’s best for the kids and for things to be seamless and unproblematic. She wants everyone to be happy and healthy and her kids are always the priority.”

It looks like everything is lining up perfectly for Bennifer to have the wedding of their dreams after calling it off almost 18 years ago. They recently checked off a major item on their list with the purchase of their new $55 million Bel-Air estate, it’s the perfect amount of A-list space for the duo to combine their families. The only thing that is left at this point is a proposal and a walk down the aisle.

Garner will likely avoid the media attention that Lopez and Affleck’s wedding will bring, but she will still send her well wishes to the happy couple because that is what is bringing harmony to their kids’ lives — amicable co-parenting.

