Mark Wahlberg’s Teen Son Michael Looks Like a Perfect Combination of His Parents in Rare New Family Photo

Mark Wahlberg’s son Michael celebrated his 16th birthday this week and mom Rhea Durham proudly shared the happy photos of the festivities. Michael is the couple’s oldest son, they also share daughters Ella, 18, and Grace, 12, and son Brandon, 13.

Durham didn’t miss the opportunity to honor Michael in as many ways as possible on her social media account. The sweet snapshot of her oldest boy sandwiched between his parents shows how grown up he is. Michael is almost as tall as his dad and shares a similar nose and mouth — but he also has his mother’s eyes, making him the perfect blend of the couple.

The former model also took the time to post throwback photos of her son growing up, and she was quite emotional about the sentimental images. “16!!! My 1st born son who made me a boy mommy,” she captioned the carousel. “These past 16 years with you have been an amazing ride and I can’t wait to ride the future! I love you Michael Patrick.”

Wahlberg admitted that being a dad in the public eye isn’t that easy, especially as his kids get older and want “their own identity.” He explained to Entertainment Tonight the restrictions his kids placed on him, “I’m not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch. At first, I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they’re doing.” It looks like Michael at least let his parents take a milestone birthday post, and he gave mom photo approval for a social media post — that’s what we call progress.

