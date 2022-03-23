Ketanji Brown Jackson Faced Some Astonishingly Stupid Questions About Racism From Ted Cruz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s second day of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee was filled with political theater from several Republicans, but it was Senator Ted Cruz who stood out for his absurd and unnecessary drama. The hearing is supposed to invite thoughtful questions to make sure a candidate is ready for the esteemed position on the Supreme Court. Instead, Cruz decided to grandstand about topics that don’t relate to Jackson’s job as a judge.

The Texas senator took issue with the curriculum Georgetown Day School, where Jackson is a board member, has for their students. He was particularly upset that Alex S. Vitale’s The End of Policing and Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby were taught at the private school. To make his histrionic point, he made sure to have props, including a pile of books and blown-up pages of the children’s book on posterboard — Cruz made a clear choice to harp on Critical Race Theory.

The line of questioning started to feel like Jackson was being punked when Cruz asked her thoughts about Antiracist Baby, “Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?” And that’s when she had to take a personal moment to just breathe. “Senator…,” she said with an audible sigh as the seven seconds of silence that went by before she shared her next thought was absolutely deafening. “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued, or though that they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors. I do not believe in any of that,” Jackson responded with grace.

Social media users, naturally, reacted to Cruz’s bizarre assumptions while he was speaking with Jackson. One user wrote, “I didn’t know she was interviewing for a position as principal for a school.” Another pointedly added, “racists explaining racism to a black woman is peak America.” And to sum up what they witnessed on day two, Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin tweeted, “We have the poorest quality senators in history. No contest.” The hearings are there for a reason, but it’s not the time for any politician to campaign to their voter base for the next presidential election. Instead of using this as an opportunity to ask a qualified candidate meaningful questions, Cruz just revealed he’s in it for himself.

