Outlander Star Sam Heughan’s Debut Memoir Is On The Way & You Can Pre-Order Your Copy for Less Than $30

Longtime fans of Outlander, listen up: you’re going to want this new book. The debut memoir from actor Sam Heughan is officially on the way. The actor might be best known for his role as Jamie Fraser on the beloved Starz drama, but he also has a deft knowledge and love of Scotland. Of course, fans also know Heughan for taking them on adventures with the series Men In Kilts, but the actor’s upcoming memoir will surely give a more intimate perspective on his heritage, memories, and more as her traverses Scotland’s West Highland Way. While the book isn’t available just yet, you can pre-order it on Amazon right now — and something tells us you’re absolutely going to want to add this memoir to your cart.

Heughan’s debut memoir is titled Waypoints. Defined as a stopping place on any given journey, real-life waypoints the Outlander actor has encountered on his journey through Scotland and in life will be a major theme of the memoir. It’s an insightful, charming exploration into the actor’s world, full of anecdotes that reflect his unending curiosity and admiration for Scotland. But there’s so much more to this memoir than the physical journey Heughan endures on the 100-mile walk through West Highland Way.

Scotland serves as the perfect backdrop for Heughan to give readers and longtime fans a glimpse into different facets of his life. From his rise on Outlander, to the relationships he holds dear, very few stones will be left unturned on Heughan’s journey. Waypoints doesn’t come out until October 25, 2022. But you can pre-order Heughan’s memoir right now for just $29. Once in hand, you’ll see the memoir’s official cover, along with pages full of charming stories and insightful anecdotes from Heughan, himself. Whether you’re a longtime Outlander fan, or seeking the perfect gift for your Outlander-obsessed family member or friend, this memoir is the ideal addition to the bookshelf.

