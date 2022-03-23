Ben Affleck Was Absolutely Beaming Watching Jennifer Lopez Accept Her iHeartRadio Icon Award

Another day, a new Bennifer update. Just when we learned Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly paying a pretty penny for their first family home, the twosome attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night — and, yes, they looked as sweet as you can imagine. But one particular moment really stuck out to us. While Lopez accepted her Icon Award, Affleck was spotted in the audience, beaming with pride, and giving his lady a standing ovation.

As Lopez took the stage to receive her iHeartRadio Icon Award, everyone in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles took to their feet — including one Ben Affleck. The Argo director was spotted with his son Samuel, 10, and Lopez’s daughter Emme, 14, cheering on the “Jenny From The Block” songstress. Affleck couldn’t take his eyes off Lopez, and was absolutely beaming with pride.

We’ve gotten glimpses of this look from Affleck before. Who could forget just how thrilled he looked for Lopez at the premiere of her romantic comedy Marry Me last month? And even prior to that major industry event, Lopez radiated pride while attending red carpets for The Tender Bar and The Last Duel all in support of Affleck. It’s pretty clear that these two aren’t just wholly invested in their romantic relationship — they want one another to succeed and prosper in their respective careers, too.

Ever since this couple rekindled their romance in spring 2021, they’ve gotten more and more comfortable hitting red carpets together, talking about their relationship during interviews, and more. Naturally, there are certain details that Affleck and Lopez are withholding from the public, but as long as these two seem happy — and they sure do! — we really have no complaints. So, what’s the next stop on the Lopez-Affleck love tour? The Oscars? A concert? Some event we’re not even aware of? We’ll just have to wait and see.

