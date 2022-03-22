Salma Hayek Honors World Water Day With Alluring Bikini Snapshot in Mysterious Sea Cave

Salma Hayek knows a good photo when she sees one, that’s why she’s sharing it with all of her Instagram followers in honor of World Water Day. She called it “National Water Day,” but it doesn’t matter — we love her good intentions of drawing attention to the cause.

Wearing a stunning royal blue bikini, the House of Gucci star was amazed by the wondrous sea cave she was exploring. It looks like she had to swim a distance to get into the enclave surrounded by rocks as the natural light from the sun streamed in around her. Hayek is always one to enjoy her tropical vacations, so it’s a sweet gesture to honor a day that raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living all over the globe without access to safe water. She captioned the image in both English and Spanish, “Today is #nationalwaterday but let’s not forget any day how precious water is.”

With her 2021 family net worth estimated at around $7,212,000,000 with husband François-Henri Pinault, Hayek has found herself inspired by activism over the last decade. “It takes so little to make big, big changes,” she explained to CBS News. “So many people need it. How should we spend? It’s the best question. It is finding who can you help the most, how can you help the best, and through who can you be the most effective?” Those are the questions she asked herself and then answered by becoming a UNICEF supporter.

Hayek knows that a bikini photo will draw her fans’ attention on social media, but the 55-year-old star understands that they are also passionate about what she shares. That’s why she can slide in a charitable message because she might inspire others to donate their time or money to a cause she believes in.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.