Anne Hathaway Had Such a Good ‘Since U Been Gone’ Performance Not Even Kelly Clarkson Could Handle It

Kelly Clarkson has some of the most recognizable hits of the early aughts and 2010s, but she might want to review her song catalog after Anne Hathaway hilariously beat her at her own game. On The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the Oscar winner bravely took on the talk show host for a round of “Sing That Name That Tune.”

Clarkson is seen in the video clip asking game-show host Matt Iseman to “play a fricking song I’ll know” so she could stay competitive with Hathaway. Her band jumped right in with her 2004 single, “Since U Been Gone,” but it wasn’t the Grammy winner who recognized the song first. Yep, it was the 39-year-old actress who impressively belted out the chorus of the pop hit. What did Clarkson do? She comedically fell to the floor at the realization that her guest knew her song before she did. She bewilderedly asked, “How did you know it from just that?“

Hathaway had the best complimentary response, “Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song…Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it! … I love that song.” The quick-witted Clarkson still found a way to have the last word. “Should I just quit? Oh my God,” she said. “This is embarrassing… Whatever, I’m so happy for you. Jesus, take the wheel.” The audience roared with cheers while the lighthearted banter went back and forth.

Moments like this are exactly why Clarkson is taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show slot after she retires this spring. The pop star doesn’t take herself too seriously and manages to turn a potentially embarrassing segment and make it a viral sensation — she’s going to do just fine filling in DeGeneres’ big shoes.

