Sandra Bullock’s Sweeping Pink Gown at The Lost City Premiere Brought Edgy Romance to Match Her New Movie

Sandra Bullock went all-in when it comes to fashion for her red-carpet premiere of The Lost City on Monday night. The 57-year-old star took a romantic pink gown and gave it a little edge to show off different sides of her personality.

Wearing a stunning couture Elie Saab dress from the spring 2022 collection, Bullock decided that the layers of ombre fabric needed a bold twist — and she certainly delivered. She punched up the glamorous gown by adding a black jacket and daring thigh-high boots that stretched beyond the slit on the outfit. It’s the perfect red-carpet statement for the Oscar winner, especially since she’s taking some time off to be with her two children.

Sandra Bullock Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

In her daily life, Bullock is known for her more casual style — jeans, t-shirts and flats. But during The Lost City press tour, she’s shown how much her style has evolved and she’s taking some fashion risks in her 50s — and we love it! Over a decade ago, she counted Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker as her style icons to Harper’s Bazaar, but she downplayed her own contributions to pop culture style. “People see me and say, ‘Oh, bless her heart. They stuck her in a dress and she just can’t seem to pull it off,’ ” she said self-deprecatingly.

Sandra Bullock Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures.

But it seems like she now has more confidence to play with her style and not be confined to any Hollywood fashion rules, which makes formalwear way more fun. It’s also a reminder that couture isn’t just reserved for Gen Z and Millennials, Bullock, along with many of her peers, is proving that you can rock a major red-carpet look at any age.

