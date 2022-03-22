Kate Middleton’s Formal Belize Look Included Statement Earrings — & We Found A Similar Style Perfect for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to her apparel for any given international tour, Kate Middleton rarely misses. In fact, during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first few days in Belize, Kate fashioned a gorgeous blue dress that’s already sold out (but don’t fret — there are plenty of dupes that are the original dress’ equal). At last night’s formal reception, however, Kate accessorized her gorgeous pink lamé gown with a set of glittering statement earrings, and we found a pair in a very similar style that’ll be the perfect versatile piece for any look you wear this spring.

The pair of earrings Kate wore to last night’s formal event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee featured a drop-disc style and plenty of glittering jewels. According to Page Six, the earrings are designed by O’Nitta, and Kate might’ve worn them before. While we can’t get the exact same look as Kate’s earrings, her choice in jewelry definitely set the tone for the type of earring that’ll likely be popular this season.

Kate Middleton attends a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 Mirrorpix / MEGA.

That’s right, drop-disc earrings are in! (But did they ever really go out of style?) Now that we’ve seen Kate sporting her pair, we searched across the internet to find a similar style that won’t break the bank. Thankfully, Nordstrom carries a pair of sleek drop-disc statement earrings that will compliment practically any and every outfit you fashion this spring season.

Image: Courtesy Karine Sultan via Nordstrom Courtesy Karine Sultan via Nordstrom

Karine Sultan’s Aimee Large Disc Clip Earrings will make a fashionable statement with any outfit. The glossy finish of these clip-on earrings will compliment nearly any vibrant color you wear. You can wear these earrings for a day at the office, a night on the town, a formal event, brunch — you name it, these earrings will become your go-to statement jewelry piece in no time. And at only $49, they’re a total steal. So, while we can’t get the exact earrings Kate wore to her formal event last night, we can at least take note that the style of her earrings is surely here to stay.

