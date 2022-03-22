Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Facing a Series of Protests Demanding Slavery Reparations

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour isn’t as rosy as the social media photos make it seem. The couple has been dealing with protests, first in Belize and soon in Jamaica, about the U.K.’s history of colonialism. The duo hasn’t addressed the situation at all, but protestors aren’t going to let their visit go by without voicing their demands for slavery reparations.

The royal couple was forced to cancel their visit to a sustainable cocoa farm on Sunday in Belize because a protest had broken out ahead of their arrival. According to The Independent, William and Kate wanted to press ahead with the onsite visit despite the outcry, but it was government officials who advised them to alter their itinerary. Now they are facing similar issues in Jamaica as protestors plan to march in the capital city of Kingston on Tuesday. The Advocates Network, the human rights group organizing the protests, shared a statement with the U.K. publication about their demands.

Kate Middleton and Prince William show their affections toward one another during their trip to Belize. https://t.co/Pr2vV9LozY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 21, 2022