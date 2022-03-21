Kate Middleton Knows Exactly How to Make Prince William Smile in This Rare Flirty Clip From Belize

Kate Middleton looks happy and relaxed on the royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, so she decided to get her hubby in the same carefree mood. On Sunday, the couple visited the Garifuna Cultural Centre in Belize where the locals performed for them — and that’s when the Duchess of Cambridge made a flirtatious move at her husband.

With the festive music playing in the background, Kate called William over with an adorable shimmy of her shoulders as he grinned at her with nervousness and excitement. (See the video HERE.) She grabbed his hand and pulled him onto the dance floor as he shuffled right in behind her. The social media account captioned the cute clip, “Catherine is flirting with William!” It was a fun sight to see because fans saw the royal couple truly enjoying their time together while still honoring their senior duties.

The Cambridges coordinated their outfits for the event — Kate in a now-sold-out blue floral Tory Burch sundress and William in a light blue linen shirt paired with dark blue pants. The couple shared an enthusiastic post about their time at the weekend event, writing, “Wow! What a welcome. It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins. Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event!”

The royal duo still has Jamaica and the Bahamas ahead of them, so we are keeping our eyes open for more PDA from the dynamic duo. It’s lovely to see their softer side emerging in public — it feels like a fresh start for the royal family after such a rough few years.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.