Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Moving to Buy This $50M Bel-Air Palace With 17 Bathrooms

If anyone thought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion was a publicity stunt, it’s time to rethink that theory. The couple is reportedly dropping over $50 million on an estate in the very fancy neighborhood of Los Angeles, Bel-Air.

We knew the dynamic duo was on the hunt for a property that could meet their “A-list requirements,” and it looks like they found the perfect spot to blend their two families, according to TMZ. No one is going to be fighting over space in their new abode since it boasts over 20,000 square feet with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms (that’s a lot of toilet paper). That’s plenty of room for Affleck’s kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's superyacht from this summer has a surprising connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/gMpxQWpK3F — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 16, 2022

Affleck and Lopez got their wish of a place with privacy as it is reportedly “tucked away in a forest of trees” with “an incredible city view.” There are also a host of movie-star amenities, including a pool, gym, separate primary bathrooms, and a movie theatre. This is a big step in their relationship because Los Angeles real estate, especially right now in a super-hot market, is a major commitment. It appears to be that one final step before walking down the aisle, and Lopez has already informed us that a marriage proposal is “an intimate, sacred thing,” so don’t expect to see a public event if they get engaged.

The home purchase comes after months of house hunting by the pair, but they weren’t willing to settle on just any old property. They had a list of demands to not only fit their needs but the needs of the kids on both sides of the family. Now, the blended family can nest together in a massive luxurious estate.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.