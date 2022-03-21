Kate Middleton’s Blue Belize Dress Is Already Sold Out But You Can Snag Dupes Starting At $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Kate Middleton wears it, chances are it won’t be back in stock for another year — but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves to some fabulous dupes.

On March 20, for the first day of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean tour, Kate showed up in a dress that stopped us in our tracks once again. For their first full day, Kate rocked a fan-favorite designer, specifically a Tory Burch dress that screams “summertime!” The blue floral dress boasts a smocked bodice and short sleeves, perfect for the warmer months ahead.

Of course, within a day of Kate wearing the dress out, it’s been sold out everywhere. Both on the Tory Burch site and Rent the Runway, it’s unavailable (but that doesn’t mean we won’t keep an eye on it!) But until then, we found some amazing dupes that scream both summer vibes and regality. From Amazon to Saks Fifth Avenue, there are a lot more dupes than you think (including an accessory that Kate actually wore on her Belize day!)

Check it out below.

R.Vivimos Women’s Summer Bohemian Midi Dresses — $34.99

For those who want to emit regal vibes (but on a budget!), then you can’t go wrong with this gorgeous, cotton midi dress. With its classic floral design and brilliant blue color, you can wear this summer dress on any occasion.

Wayf Plaza Floral Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress — $111.00, originally $148.00

For a more delicate, ethereal dupe, snag this whimsical maxi dress while it’s on sale! With unique cut-outs in the back, this dupe provides a bit of flair to your usual summer evening outfit!

Sea Rosita Smocked Midi-Dress — $395.00

If you’re more of a fan of the smocked dresses, grab yourself this lavish, stunning blue gown from Saks. With a stunning V-neck and lightweight feel, this summer dress will surely become a favorite in your summer wardrobe.

Ray-Ban Rb4187 Chris Square Sunglasses — $139.00, originally $155.00

For right now, it’s hard to snag the dress Kate wore, but you can still snag the sunnies she wore! Grab yourself these iconic, UV-ray-protected Ray-Ban sunglasses while they’re 10 percent off.

