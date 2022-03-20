Lenny Kravitz’s New Photo Of Him & Jason Momoa Shows the Depths of Their Bromance: ‘Brothers For Life’

One of our favorite bromances of all time, without fail, is between Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa. Kravitz’s new photo of the two may be our favorite and honestly made us well up a bit. On March 19, Kravitz posted a photo of him and Momoa onto his Instagram. He posted it with the touching caption, “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

In the photo, we see Kravitz and Momoa riding motorcycles in style as they laugh with one another. Kravitz is wearing an all-black leather ensemble, while Momoa is wearing a more casual, cocoa ensemble. You can just feel the bromance emitting from this touching photo. Both family and fans alike can’t get over how sweet the tribute photo is.

Kravitz’s daughter and Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz commented, saying, “well isn’t this just adorable. Love you both so much.” Fans also commented things like, “this is quite literally my favorite celeb friendship. Warms my lil heart.” And another commented, “Two class acts right there.”

Lenny and Momoa have both been married to Lisa Bonet. Bonet and Lenny eloped in 1987 on her birthday, soon giving birth to a daughter named Zoë, 33. They divorced in 1993. Bonet then got together with Momoa in 2005, marrying in 2017. They have two children together named Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Despite announcing a separation in Jan. 2022, it’s reported that they may have reconciled.

Lenny and Momoa have been best friends for years, frequently celebrating their close bond and wearing matching rings. In a previous interview with Entertainment Online, Lenny said, “We all love each other and we all support each other. [Jason’s] a big teddy bear. He’s a kid at heart and that’s why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends.”

