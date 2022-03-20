Demi Moore’s Touching Birthday Tribute To Ex Bruce Willis Shows They’re Still Best Friends: ‘Thankful For Our Blended Family’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore just posted a birthday tribute to someone we didn’t expect: her ex-husband Bruce Willis. On March 19, for Willis’ 67th birthday, Moore posted a shocking and super-sweet birthday tribute to her ex-husband onto her Instagram. She posted it with the touching caption, “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.”

In the photo, we see Moore and Willis laughing while the photo is being taken, wearing cute, casual clothes and with Moore holding a cutting board full of mushrooms.

Honestly, this birthday tribute is a bit of a shocker, but we love that the pair are still such good friends after all of these years.

Back in 1987, Moore and Willis tied the knot, soon having their first child named Rumer, 33, less than a year later. They also had two more girls named Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. However, they separated in 1998, with the divorce being finalized in 2000.

Willis also has two more daughters with his wife Emma Heming named Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.

In Moore’s memoir Inside Out, she talked about their tumultuous marriage, saying that Willis’ jet-set lifestyle helped her self-confidence. “Bruce insisted that he thought everything about me was beautiful: he wrapped my fear and anxiety in his love. But if you carry a well of shame and unresolved trauma inside of you, no amount of money, no measure of success or celebrity can fill it.”

However, it’s clear that they’ve both grown as individuals and we love that they’ve remained so close over the years.

