Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas’ Cheeky Text Exchange Shows They’re Still on Cloud 9

Avert your eyes children, Snow White and Prince Charming are getting a little saucy. Or rather, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas are getting saucy. On March 17, Goodwin posted a screenshot onto her Instagram with no caption, because this picture truly says a thousand words on its own.

In the screenshot, we see Goodwin sent a few photos to Dallas, who’s adorably called “Husband” on her phone. The last photo is a cute, scrunched-up selfie of her for St. Patrick’s Day, to which Dallas responded with three eggplant emojis. Cue the blushing.

Both friends and fans alike quickly commented on the screenshot, poking fun at the post or are in a state of shock over it. Actor Justin Long commented saying, “Husband is either really turned on, or he wants you to pick up 3 eggplants from the store. Either way, you’re in for a fun St P Day!” Fans were more so shocked saying, “you so cute and he so naughty omg” and “Josh you good?”

Honestly, we love that for over a decade together. They still act like teenagers in love — eggplant emojis and all.

Goodwin and Dallas have been together since 2011, after meeting on the set of Once Upon a Time. They married in 2014 and have two sons together named Oliver Finlay, 7, and Hugo Wilson, 5.

After giving birth to their first son, Goodwin took a step back from acting, telling E News, “It makes me feel like acting is not at all creative, but being a parent [is]. Anybody who’s a parent I want to, like, give an Oscar to.”

