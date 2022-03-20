RHOBH Star Lisa Rinna Sizzles In Glowing Swimsuit Photo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is truly a mood in this sizzling, glowing swimsuit photo. On March 18, Rinna posted a photo of herself in a leopard swimsuit onto her Instagram. She posted it with the simple, yet effective caption, “Mood.”

In the photo, we see Rinna sitting on the rug of her stylish, beige room as she stares at the camera through gorgeous sunnies. She’s rocking a low cut, leopard one-piece swimsuit, and white bucket hat. So we’re going to say what we’re all thinking: she looks amazing, glowing in this swimsuit ensemble. We see her gorgeous pout, toned, tan body and we can’t help but love this photo — and we’re not the only ones.

Her comment section is flooded with fire emojis and fans calling her “gorgeous.”

Now, as we all know, Rinna is always a “mood.” She tells it like it is and looks fabulous doing so. Rinna has been married to fellow actor Harry Hamlin for over 25 years and have two children together named Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20.

Rinna and Hamlin are never afraid to talk about their sex lives, noting how “amazing” it is after over 25 years. Hamlin said in an interview with Andy Cohen for Interview Magazine that “of course” the sex is still great, “We’re still married.”

But he attributes the secret to their long marriage to be the fact that they’re “diametrically opposite!” With People, he said, “I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons.”

