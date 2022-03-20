Sarah Michelle Gellar Revealed She Had ‘Heated Moments’ With One Shocking Buffy Co-Star

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Michelle Gellar will always be Buffy in our hearts. We all wanted to be her (and nothing’s changed on that), and learn everything we can about the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In a recent interview for Evan Ross Katz’s new book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Heart

s, Gellar revealed that she had a few “heated moments” with Buffy co-star and on-screen BFF Alyson Hannigan.

She said, “Look, we worked really hard hours. We were young, we had ups and downs. Everybody had arguments.” Gellar added that another co-star, David Boreanaz, was reportedly a handful as well. “There were times where David [Boreanaz] could be a handful. He never really was to me, but I’m sure [he was]. And I’m sure I was the same way to people also, right? It wasn’t rosy. Nobody gets along all the time. And Alyson [Hannigan] and I had moments. There’s no question. But you’re young.”

Gellar added she attributes the ongoing heated set atmosphere to be a byproduct of director Joss Whedon, who many past Buffy stars like Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield, Julie Benz, and Danny Strong (according to HollywoodLife) has said made the work environment pretty toxic and even abusive. “I think that unfortunately, the set we were on and the world we were in was pitting us against each other. I think it would have been different if it was today. It would have been a very different relationship. But we have a great relationship now.”

Gellar also added that she’s “not excusing” herself either. “There are times where I wish I could have done things differently, but I didn’t know how to handle the stress that I was under. I was really young, and I didn’t have any outside life. I was the one that was always working and sometimes I would be resentful of the fact that they didn’t have to work all the time. It ebbs and flows, and anyone that tells you they get along with everyone all the time, it’s just not true.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was at one point everyone’s favorite show as it followed a girl named Buffy Summers and her friends who have to fight the evil monsters of the world. The show went on for seven years, garnering a cult-like fanbase (including us.)

We’re glad that the stars have grown and have a bond possibly stronger than their on-screen characters, and we hope to get more Buffy scoop soon!

