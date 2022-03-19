Amy Schumer Happy Dances Nearly Nude In Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Video

Amy Schumer’s latest Instagram video is a serious mood, and we’re loving the confident dance moves we’re seeing. On March 16, Schumer posted an eight-second video of herself dancing, back turned, and only wearing panties on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting. Can’t stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing.”

In the video, we see Schumer dancing, showing off her dance moves and lower back tattoo as she excitedly prepares for Life and Beth fittings, along with Oscar’s host duties. Honestly, we’re obsessed with the confidence and happiness oozing from this video — and so are her superstar friends.

Nickelodeon alum Keke Palmer lovingly commented, “Body is itttt” with a slew of heart-eye emojis, Snooki commented “OKAY BODY” with a flame emoji, and even Kathy Hilton commented a bunch of heart-eye emojis as well.

Earlier this year, Schumer got candid about getting liposuction, putting her body confidence as a priority. On Jan. 18, Schumer posted stunning swimsuit photos, detailing the procedures she got because of a complicated pregnancy and her battle with endometritis. She posted it with the caption, “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

Before you go, click here to see more moms who’ve opened up about their plastic surgery procedures.

