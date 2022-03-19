Lisa Kudrow May Have Just Shut Down The Friends Reboot We Envisioned

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Friends ended in 2004, we’ve been waiting for the chance of a potential reboot, following the characters we’ve grown to love. However, Lisa Kudrow may have just ended that speculation for good, saying that if there’s a reboot, the original cast wouldn’t be a part of it.

In a March 16 interview with Where Is The Buzz, Kudrow didn’t rule out a Friends reboot, but she said she wouldn’t be a part of it. “I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it.” She added, however, “But a reboot… [if] they hire other actors? I would like to see that. I would love to see what the now-version of that would be.”

To reiterate, Kudrow said that if Friends ever gets a reboot, it’d most likely be with different people playing the characters we’ve come to know and love for nearly thirty years. It’s not what we envisioned when people would bring up a Friends reboot, but we’re open to seeing what that could bring.

In case you need a refresher, Friends is the legendary sitcom following six adults in NYC as they navigate their careers, love, and growing up. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Kudrow — who played Phoebe Buffay, a spunky massage therapist.

Now, we got a Friends Reunion on HBO in 2021, where the cast met up to rehash memories of their ten-year show — and we loved every second of that. During the reunion special, Kudrow also said that she doesn’t believe the original writers would return either. “I once heard [Marta Cox and David Crane] say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely. Everyone’s lives are very nice. They would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories. I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled.”

HBO Subscription $9.99/ month Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see all the nostalgic hits getting movie and TV reboots.

