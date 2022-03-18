President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Just Shared an Elegant Dinner Pic From the White House

If you have to spend St. Patrick’s Day with your family, then the White House certainly isn’t a bad place to dine. President Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, 27, stopped by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for an evening of fine cuisine.

Naomi, who is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, shares a special bond with Joe and grandmother Jill Biden. She was named after her late aunt who died in a car accident in 1972 at the age of one. With a similar interest as her granddad in the law and politics, Naomi has been a constant fixture in Washington, D.C. during his tenure as Vice President, and now, President.

She shared an elegant photo that appears to be in the private quarters of the family’s dining room at the White House. Wearing an off-the-shoulder green sweater and gold hoop earrings, the young lawyer looked on pensively in the distance. It looks like dinner had already wrapped up because she was surrounded by an empty placemat, a water glass and a glass of wine. She added a clover emoji to signal the holiday they were celebrating.

Naomi is a graduate of Columbia Law School and is now an associate at the international law firm, Arnold & Porter. She’s engaged to fellow lawyer Peter Neal, so we wonder if a White House wedding is on the horizon. She often speaks about how close her family is and that her grandpa Joe is the glue that holds the family together. “He’s made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we’re all together,” she told PBS News Hour. “I don’t think there’s been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven’t decided as a family.”

