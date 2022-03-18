Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Feeling Herself in Sun-Soaked New Bikini Selfies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone in Hollywood has a bit of spring fever right now, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is more than ready for the weekend. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is geared up for a few days of relaxation in a warm, tropical climate.

While Gellar doesn’t reveal where she’s vacationing, it’s the perfect spot for her stunning black bikini. She looked fit and strong in a selfie that showed off the asymmetrical design of the swimsuit — and maybe a hint of a sunburn on her shoulders. Lather up with that SPF 50, SMG! We don’t want her getaway to be spoiled by too much sun. She captioned the photo, “Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun.”

The Foodstirs founder also added a sun-kissed selfie in the same bikini to the carousel where she looks completely serene and at peace. She’s sitting right by the water and looks like she doesn’t have a care in the world at that moment. It makes us want to grab a cocktail and join her by the ocean. Gellar has been in the news quite a bit this week as the new book, Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, was published. She was asked who should play her character if a reboot ever comes to fruition — and she had the most inspired response. “I vote Zendaya,” she said in the book, via ScreenRant, and we couldn’t agree more.

We will have to see if that revival ever happens, but in the meantime, Gellar is soaking up some sun and enjoying every moment her weekend away has to offer.

