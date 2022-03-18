Anne Hathaway Wore Spring’s Hottest Color & Modeled Sexy Cut-Outs on the WeCrashed Premiere Red Carpet

Anne Hathaway has always had a flair for fashion and her style choice for the WeCrashed premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles did not disappoint. The 39-year-old actress was right on-trend with the color and design of her dress for spring.

Wearing a David Koma outfit, she looked absolutely stunning as the turquoise blue and black fabric draped her toned body. The left side of the outfit featured sexy cut-outs and revealed an attached black bra while the right side had a high slit showing off her gorgeous long legs. She accessorized the look with black Aquazzura heels and a simple, but classic, black clutch. The makeup was clean and simple with a pop of pink color on her lips and her tousled hair gently framed her face — Hathaway slayed this look.

Anne Hathaway Michael Buckner/Variety.

And it’s evident Hathaway wanted to make a great impression because it’s not often that viewers get to see the star on TV, she’s normally pursuing film projects. With the golden age of TV in progress, this might be the start of a new path for her, especially since the medium is writing incredible, and complicated, roles for women.

Anne Hathaway Michael Buckner/Variety.

WeCrashed follows the rise and fall of the shared workspace startup, WeWork. Hathaway plays Rebekah Neumann, the wife of founder Adam Neumann, portrayed by Jared Leto. This true-life story started out as a podcast and has been adapted into a limited series debuting March 18 on Apple TV+. The Oscar winner found out that Rebekah is a complicated person to play, and that not all reports about her were true. “There is a media narrative about her that I don’t think is accurate and it’s not flattering,” she told Forbes. “The thing that surprised me the most when I would speak to people who knew her, the word that came up consistently was that she was so sweet, that she was so generous.” As a result, she shaped her portrayal around the idea that “depending on what the interaction was, you could experience two different people.”

Before you go, click here to see the best movie & TV transformations into well-known women.