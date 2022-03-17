Nancy Pelosi’s Reading of a Bono Poem About Ukraine, Zelensky, & St. Patrick’s Day Has Us All Confused

The invasion of Ukraine has created a lot of worry and emotions across the globe, but we certainly didn’t think it would inspire Nancy Pelosi to quote U2 frontman Bono on St. Patrick’s Day. The Speaker of the House read a poem written by the singer at the Friends of Ireland luncheon that compared Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to St. Patrick.

The introduction started OK with Pelosi stating, “I got this message this morning from Bono. Whether we are in Ireland or here, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives.” And then she launched into an original poem written by him.

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part: "Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy." She then introduces Riverdance.

Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes

For the snake symbolizes

An evil that rises

And hides in your heart

As it breaks

And the evil has risen my friends

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again

And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelensky

The obvious metaphor has Zelensky as St. Patrick who drove the snakes in the country out to the sea — and at least one of those snakes represent Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. While the sentiment of supporting Ukraine is lovely, tying in Bono and St. Patrick’s Day with a political audience somehow misses the mark. It’s confusing messaging for the veteran politician to be delivering — it would have been better had Bono appeared from the wings to read it himself.

After she wrapped up the poem, the audience gave her polite applause and a few chuckles as Pelosi then introduced Riverdance. It’s a fever dream we didn’t expect on our 2022 Bingo card, but that’s what the year is delivering so far.

