A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick Is Getting A Movie Adaptation & The Novel Is Currently Less Than $10 on Amazon

When one of our favorite books gets the movie adaptation treatment, we’re curious to see what the film will ultimately look like. Will our favorite scenes be featured? Who will bring these characters to life? We could go on with all the inquiries we have. In fact, these are the very questions we’re asking ourselves now that one of Reese Witherspoon’s beloved book club selections is being adapted to the screen, and the first look images just came out. But before Where the Crawdads Sing

hits theaters this summer, you can get your copy of the New York Times Bestseller

Delia Owens’ novel feels tailor-made for the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of a girl who’s lived in and has taken care of herself in a marsh near Barkley Cove, a quiet town in North Carolina, for most of her life. Although the town looks at Kya Clark as an oddity, the sensitive young woman is more in tune with the world around her than many realize. But when a young man named Chase Andrews is found dead, Kya becomes one of the prime suspects.

The book is as much a thrilling murder mystery as it is a coming-of-age story and a thoughtful, lyrical meditation on the natural world around us. After choosing the book as her September 2018 book club selection, Witherspoon became enthralled by the story. It’s really no wonder the producer and Oscar-winning actress wanted to give the beloved novel the big screen treatment. Where the Crawdads Sing hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and already causing quite a stir.

The film stars Normal People alum Daisy Edgar-Jones along with Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews, David Stratharin, and more. First-look images of the film were published by Vanity Fair, and the photos perfectly capture the lush, mysterious town and marsh where the story takes place. “I read this novel probably in one day, maybe two days. I just couldn’t put it down,” Witherspoon told Vanity Fair.

“I fell in love with Kya as a main character, as a little girl who’s growing up in this very rural area, who’s shunned by society, and is trying to find a way to just save herself, just survive. And the way that Delia Owens wrote this book with such authenticity, you could just tell she really grew up in this place. She really appreciated the nature around her.” Well, now we’re totally sold! Make sure you get your copy of Where the Crawdads Sing now.

