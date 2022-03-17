Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Can’t Stop Smiling While They Kiss in This Intimate New Instagram

Although they’ve kept a few details about their romance fairly private, Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are hardly averse to giving fans a peek at their relationship from time to time. The couple has previously posed for a few super cute PDA photos on social media, but this latest snapshot of the couple has to be their most affectionate by far. Anstead recently took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself kissing Zellweger, and this couple looks as smitten as ever.

In the snapshot — well, actually two in this case — the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host locked lips with the two-time Oscar winner. The photo was seemingly taken at a formal event (note Anstead’s dashing tux and Zellweger’s formal attire and perfectly coifed hairdo). The two photos switched back and forth, as if capturing the couple’s lip lock in real time. It was super romantic and sweet. And Anstead’s caption totally added to the precious nature of the post.

“This Lady,” Anstead’s simple caption read, adding a red heart emoji, an “x,” and “Ren,” which we have to assume is the sweet nickname Anstead uses to address his partner. While we didn’t initially see this relationship coming, Zellweger and Anstead’s romance has really flourished over the course of the last several months. The twosome got together sometime during the summer of 2021, and since then have reached a number of milestones in their relationship.

Zellweger has reportedly moved a lot closer to Anstead and his family. Plus, she’s getting to know his kids, including his 2 year old son Hudson, whom Anstead shares with ex Christina Haack. As their romance continues to progress, we’re honestly so excited to see these two get more comfortable sharing adorable snapshots of their time together, just like the one above.

