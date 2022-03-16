Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Glad Pete Davidson ‘Stuck Up For Her’ Against Kanye West

The ongoing public feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seems to stem from the rapper’s irritation that his ex has moved on with Pete Davidson. Instead of driving the couple apart, West’s statements appear to be bringing the SKIMS founder and the comedian closer together.

After a weekend of relentless social media posts and rants from West, Davidson had enough and allegedly texted him back to try and end the attacks. Naturally, the Yeezy entrepreneur posted screenshots of their interactions. How does Kardashian feel about this, especially with two men fighting over her? While she “didn’t want Pete to make things worse,” she was also “glad that he stuck up for her,” according to an Entertainment Tonight source. It only solidified their relationship even more because it proves that the Saturday Night Live star is serious about their romance.

That’s why Davidson is trying to shield his girlfriend from her ex’s endless outbursts. “Pete is at a point where he is not backing down,” the insider added. “He needs Kanye to stop and thinks he has gone way too far. Pete is super into Kim, and this is how he is showing it. He is not taking anything from Kanye anymore.” West was probably hoping to wear Davidson down so that he would break up with Kardashian and he could swoop in to save the day.

Well, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen as Davidson doubles down on his love for his girlfriend and Kardashian seems appreciative of his support. West might as well give up this fight because it has to be taking a toll on their four kids, who deserve a mom and dad who can co-parent amicably.

