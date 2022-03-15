Katie Holmes Was Spotted Wearing this Kate Spade Dress — & It’s The Perfect Look for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you feel it? Spring is nearly here! The temperatures are rising, the flowers are blooming, and it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. We’ve been waiting patiently to see what some of our favorite celebs have fashioned to usher in the new season, and we may have found our best inspiration yet thanks to Katie Holmes. The actress was spotted wearing a gorgeous Kate Spade New York dress while out and about in the Big Apple, and you can get the look just in time for spring.

This dress is perfect for the upcoming season. The Spring Flight Lawn Dress features a flounce hem a few inches below the knee. For those days where the weather just isn’t as warm as you’d like it to be, the three-quarter-length puff sleeves provide the perfect coverage with a touch of sensible style. The dress is made with 100% cotton, and also features a self-belt at the waist. But wait — we haven’t even gotten to the gorgeous pattern yet!

Katie Holmes wearing the Kate Spade New York ‘spring flight lawn dress’ in fresh carrot while out and about in New York City Courtesy of kate spade new york via Michael Simon

The Spring Flight Lawn Dress comes in a fresh carrot hue with a print of lilac butterflies strewn all over the fabric. It’s such an eye-catching print, you’ll hardly have to worry about over-accessorizing this look. Plus, this dress is ideal to transition from a day at the office to a night on the town, or a weekend running errands. Either way, this frock will make you look and feel like the epitome of the season.

Kate Spade New York’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress is currently available to order online in sizes XS to XL (per Kate Spade New York’s sizing guide). This style is truly stunning, and with just a few clicks of a button, the Spring Flight Lawn Dress can be yours today! And Zappos has plenty of other Kate Spade spring dresses to browse, if you want to go on a shopping spree.

