Bella Hadid Wishes She’d Kept ‘the Nose of My Ancestors’ Instead of Getting a Nose Job at Age 14

Bella Hadid is tired of people speculating about her nose, so she’s setting the record straight on the April 2022 cover story of Vogue. While discussing her plastic surgery at the age of 14 might not be a surprise, it’s the amount of regret she has for getting it done in the first place that is an eye-opening conversation.

Telling writer Rob Haskell that she believes she “would have grown” into her nose, Hadid’s remorse comes from a sense of family history and pride. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she admitted. But one nose job hasn’t stopped critics from thinking she had a complete facelift. “People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” Hadid said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” She promises that she’s never had filler and her eye shape is different because she uses “face tape,” calling it “the oldest trick in the book.”

Bella Hadid Ethan James Green//Vogue.

That negative public sentiment has affected her mental health for years and it made her doubt her self-worth. “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” Hadid continued. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.” She’s worked hard to emerge from the shadow of her big sister, Gigi Hadid, and people have cruelly called her “the uglier sister,” but the 25-year-old model is here to tell everyone that she’s worked hard to earn her spot in the fashion industry.

“People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job,” she said assuredly. “No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.” That self-confidence is what has kept her at the top of her game and on every high-end designer’s catwalk for years. Hadid is done with listening to the haters, she’s doing all of this for herself now.

