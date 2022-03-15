Bridget Moynahan’s Public Support Of Ex Tom Brady Says Everything About Her Strong Relationship With His Family

The sports world was rattled Sunday night when Tom Brady announced via social that he is officially coming out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field once again. The news came just under two months after the decorated athlete publicly disclosed he was stepping off the field for good. Following his NFL return announcement, Brady received a ton of support — and one of the most notable shoutouts came from his former partner, Bridget Moynahan.

The model and Sex and The City actress took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate Brady on his return, posting a screenshot of a headline that shared his announcement along with a touching caption. “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” Moynahan began the caption to her post. “Congratulations [Tom Brady], so proud of you!” You can see the post here.

.@TomBrady is coming out of retirement and is eager to return to the football field. The quarterback announced his news on social media and confirmed his stay with the @Buccaneers. https://t.co/V4KfzJKniP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 14, 2022

Brady’s NFL return announcement aside, this isn’t even the first time that Moynahan has shown Brady some public support. Just last February, Moynahan — who shares 14-year-old son Jack with Brady — shared a thoughtful post once her former partner announced his initial retirement. Prior to that, Moynahan celebrated Brady’s 7th career Super Bowl win.

And for his part, Brady has been just as equally supportive of his ex. The athlete has shared heartwarming tributes dedicated to Moynahan on more than one occasion, including a sweet Mother’s Day post. Following their mid-aughts breakup, Brady married wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, while Moynahan married Andrew Frankel in 2015. It’s taken a while for this former couple to build a strong bond while they co-parent their teen. But through all of life’s big moments and celebrations, Brady and Moynahan have been so supportive of one another in recent years, and we love seeing their co-parenting relationship flourish.

