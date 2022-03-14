Salma Hayek Gracefully Avoids Wardrobe Mishap With Thigh-High Slit on Stunning Purple Gown

Salma Hayek is a total pro when it comes to posing on the red carpet as she did on Sunday at the BAFTA Awards. She also knows how to quickly pivot if things go wrong. While wearing her gorgeous purple velvet Gucci gown, a sudden gust of wind almost took her dress in a totally different direction.

Hayek shared the moment on her Instagram feed, posting two photos — one that shows the moment she realizes the wind is splitting open her thigh-high slit, and the swift action she took to properly cover up her leg. But if you look at her caption, the Eternals star also joked that she almost caused a secondary wardroom mishap. “Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more,” she captioned the images. We love a woman with a sense of humor because no matter what happened out on that red carpet — the 55-year-old actress looked stunning.

Salma Hayek Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.

Gucci probably didn’t mind that extra gust of wind either because it only drew more attention to the form-fitting, velvet-and-lace gown they designed for Hayek. It’s a win-win for the actress and the designer because it makes that particular outfit memorable for years to come. But Hayek didn’t always have it so easy when she first started out. “In the beginning of my career, I struggled getting clothes and I couldn’t afford it,” she told Vogue in 2020. The other girls were getting people to lend them clothes but really, nobody thought a Mexican was going to stick around so why give them a dress? But things have changed since.”

Salma Hayek. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.

Now, fashion houses are clamoring to dress the elegant star and her beautiful curves — and they know she will also deliver an unforgettable moment in their designs.

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best photos with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.