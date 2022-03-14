Why Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Decision to End Flip or Flop Was Not a Surprise

While Flip or Flop fans are still digesting the news that their beloved HGTV show is abruptly coming to an end, people behind the scenes saw the ending coming for a long time. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are ex-spouses who really aren’t friends — they are just remaining as civil as possible for their kids, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

While sources have already revealed that the former couple is “generally cordial,” the reality of having to still work with each other became too much to bear. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point, and it was time to close that chapter,” a source told People. For that reason, it’s why “the writing has been on the wall for a while” when it came to wrapping up the 10-season show — “it was not sudden,” according to the insider.

While the announcement was shocking to their loyal viewers, last summer’s reported outburst on the set by El Moussa likely sped up the show’s demise. Even though he was “super remorseful” about the incident, per People, it became clear that the duo needed space and time to separate their professional and personal lives for good. El Moussa married Heather Rae Young last fall and Haack is happily engaged to fiancé Joshua Hall — and it’s probably best that their work lives are never entwined again.

Both Haack and El Moussa are promising new projects on the horizon, and with their significant others both involved in the real estate industry, it would be no surprise to see them pop up on TV with their new relationships.

