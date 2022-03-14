Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Looks So Grown-Up With Her New Dramatic Hair Makeover

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is changing things up when it comes to her hair color — she no longer has the same golden locks as her mom. The 17-year-old model decided to dye her hair a chestnut brown and she looks absolutely stunning.

Leni showed off her new look on her Instagram page with her mom by her side as they proudly displayed their new covers for Harper’s Bazaar Germany. The dramatic hair change makes Leni’s gorgeous blue eyes twinkle even more — and we love the hot pink pants she paired with her white boots for a bold look. Heidi sported her long fringe bangs while wearing black thigh-high boots to accent her long legs and her shimmering Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit. The supermodel duo looks like they could be sisters.

Heidi was initially hesitant to let her daughter go into the modeling industry, so they agreed to wait until she was 16 — and ever since, she’s soared in her career. “So far, so good. It has not gotten to her head just yet — she’s still, you know, a kid and she’s going to school,” Heidi told SheKnows. “Right now, she did all of her college requirements, because she wants to go to college next. So, I feel like she has a good head on her shoulders.” That doesn’t mean mom isn’t still nervous from time to time, which is natural for any parent.

“I feel like now is the time to let go a little bit,” Heidi added. “I feel like she has a good head on her shoulders and she’s getting all the things she wants to do.” Leni is doing a great job of following in her mother’s footsteps while carving her own path in the fashion industry — and maybe a little hair color change is one way of doing it.

