Halle Berry & Van Hunt Showed Off Perfectly Coordinated Looks on the Critics Choice Red Carpet

Last night’s Critics Choice Awards was one of the hottest tickets in Tinseltown, and so many stars hit the red carpet in their best looks for the evening’s ceremony. Among those celebs was Halle Berry, the recipient of the SeeHer Award, and her beloved partner, Van Hunt. While this couple always dazzles on practically any and every red carpet, they looked especially fabulous last night, coordinating their black-and-white looks for the evening’s festivities.

Berry looked so powerful in her black velvet Dolce and Gabbana suit, per Footwear News. She also fashioned a white structured corset top with sheer paneling and added some icy-blonde highlights to her pixie cut hairdo. Berry’s Grammy-winning beau looked just as sleek as his partner: Hunt fashioned a suit with black slacks, a matching dress shirt, and a white tux jacket with black lapels and buttons. These two seriously dressed to impress, and their matching looks (whether intentional or accidental) were a total highlight of the night.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt on the 2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/.

Actually, Berry and Hunt’s coordinated ensembles were a highlight until the Bruised filmmaker took the stage to receive the SeeHer Award. The SeeHer Award is given in recognition of women in entertainment who’ve made an indelible impact on Hollywood. Berry, who’s spent her decades-long career acting, producing, and now directing, wholly recognized the importance of the occasion. “This is why I am so grateful to be standing and living in this moment where women are standing up and we are telling our own stories,” she said in her speech, per Variety.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt on the 2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet Sipa USA via AP.

“We will write, we will produce, we will direct, and if we’re brave enough, will star in it all at the same time. We will use our emotional intelligence and we will tell stories that don’t fit preconceived notions.” Berry’s words were so powerful and resonated with so many people in attendance. Having Hunt there to support her must’ve meant a lot to the Oscar-winner. Matching looks or not, this couple is always there for one another. We just love to see it.

