Tom Brady Announces Return to Football Less Than 2 Months After Retirement News

Looks like Tom Brady’s dream to play at least one more Super Bowl before leaving the NFL is one step closer to coming true. The athlete initially announced his retirement from football in Feb. 2022, after a career that spanned nearly 20 years. While it came as a shock to his longtime fans, nothing could’ve prepared them for the emotional whiplash they experienced when they learned Brady was making a triumphant return to the NFL — announcing the news via social media.

Last night, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to his respective Twitter and Instagram accounts to publicly disclose his decision. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” the statement began. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” the statement concluded, which you can see for yourself HERE.

Brady also included in his announcement two photos — one featured Brady on the field with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, the second was a snapshot of his wife, Gisele Bündchen, the couple’s two kids, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, and Brady’s 14-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with former partner Bridget Moynahan. Following his announcement, Moynahan took to her own social media accounts to show her support.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations [Tom Brady], so proud of you,” the actress and model wrote on Twitter, adding a photo of a headline that announced Brady’s return, which you can see HERE. Right from the off, it seemed like Brady’s decision to officially leave the field was a lot more difficult than any of his fans could’ve imagined. Clearly, however, his drive and passion for the sport is still very much alive, and he has the support from loved ones to continue his career for however long he chooses. Fans better get ready for the next NFL season, because Brady is officially back.

