Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Glimpse Into Her & Travis Barker’s PDA-Filled Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker invited fans to catch a glimpse of their PDA-filled beach day — and you can tell how in love they are. On March 12, Kardashian posted a series of photos onto her Instagram with a simple caption of the raindrop emoji.

In the first photo, Kardashian poses with her sandy butt cheeks in front of the camera as she looks out over the beautiful ocean. Then the next slide is what everyone’s been gushing over because Barker makes his appearance. In the video, we see Barker gently grabbing Kardashian’s booty as they kiss, hold hands, and run into the ocean together.

The rest of the post is filled with little videos of the beach, a photo of Kardashian on the phone, a side that says “We don’t have Wi-Fi, pretend it’s 1975 and talk to each other,” and ending with a photo of the sunset.

Kardashian and Barker’s whirlwind romance has made headline after headline, with millions of people fawning over their PDA-filled love story.

Despite knowing each other for years, the pair didn’t get together until early 2021, appearing to a bunch of events together. Then on Oct. 2021, Barker popped the question to Kardashian extravagantly on the beach and we’ve all been patiently waiting for their punk-rock-themed wedding.

Barker opened up about how Kourtney makes him feel “invincible,” despite his crippling fear of flying. He said, “I made a deal with her she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

