Prince Harry’s Latest Security Measure Means Queen Elizabeth May Never Meet Granddaughter Lilibet

It was recently revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending the upcoming memorial service of Prince Philip, leaving many to believe that the Queen may never meet her granddaughter Lilibet.

Harry has been pushing for more security measures for him and his family if they decide to visit the UK soon to no avail. Thus, his team sent out a statement per Fox News saying, “The Duke [of Sussex] will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

Now, this statement has received backlash from supporters and people in the royal circle. Per Page Six, biographer Angela Levin said, “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen. He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

Many speculate that the Queen may never meet her granddaughter Lilibet, due to Harry and Meghan not returning to the UK since March 2020. It’s been reported that Harry is trying a lot of ways to be able to make the trip happen, just in a safe way.

Harry and Meghan share two beautiful children together named Archie, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born June 2021. Many have wondered why the pair named their daughter Lilibet, a rather gorgeous and unique name. According to Forbes, it’s actually a childhood nickname Queen Elizabeth had growing up due to her trouble pronouncing “Elizabeth.”

